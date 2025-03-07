Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,416 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

JD.com Stock Up 0.4 %

JD opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.