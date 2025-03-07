Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.