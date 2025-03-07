Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.