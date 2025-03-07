Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,417 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
