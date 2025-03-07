Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,417 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.