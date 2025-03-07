Promising Technology Stocks To Follow Now – March 4th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies operating in the technology sector, which includes industries such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and internet services. These stocks are often associated with innovation and rapid growth potential, making them attractive to investors looking for exposure to advancements that can reshape various aspects of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 276,606,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,613,750. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $12.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.76. 14,489,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $238.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,150,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,774,063. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,451,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,753,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.75 and its 200-day moving average is $422.59. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $381.00 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.35. 26,479,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,158,258. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.35.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,262,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,536,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a market capitalization of $896.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.77. 20,436,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,137,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $942.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

