Promus Capital LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 735,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,837.25. This trade represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $93.93 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
