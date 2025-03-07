ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $41.16. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,011,389 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

