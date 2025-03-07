Q1 Earnings Forecast for Fuel Tech Issued By HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fuel Tech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 138,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

