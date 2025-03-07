Q1 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Cut by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $312.84 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $236.31 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 142.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.