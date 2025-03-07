Q1 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital Cut by Zacks Research

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.