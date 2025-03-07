Quilter (LON:QLT) Announces Earnings Results

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter stock opened at GBX 157.60 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.61. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 96.10 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

