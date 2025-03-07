Quilter (LON:QLT) Announces Earnings Results

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%.
Quilter Stock Performance
Quilter stock opened at GBX 157.60 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.61. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 96.10 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.
Quilter Company Profile
