Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 666,363 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 666,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $292.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.11. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

