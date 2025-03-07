Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $313.77 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $538.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $7,496,119. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.