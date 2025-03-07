Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $313.77 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,769,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of ISRG opened at $538.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.95.
Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $7,496,119. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
