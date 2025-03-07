Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 323,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,599,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Specifically, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,640. The trade was a 3.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Ready Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $874.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

