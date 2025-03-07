Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dye & Durham (DND)

Dye & Durham (TSE: DND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2025 – Dye & Durham was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2025 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.00.

2/14/2025 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

2/14/2025 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

2/14/2025 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:DND opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.16. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$10.92 and a one year high of C$22.59. The firm has a market cap of C$914.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00. Also, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.