Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 631 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.31), with a volume of 205822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.39).

Renew Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 964.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Renew Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Renew

In other Renew news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 712 ($9.18) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($27,525.77). Also, insider Elizabeth Barber acquired 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £20,064.70 ($25,856.57). Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

