Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 631 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.31), with a volume of 205822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.39).
Renew Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 964.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Renew Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Renew
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.