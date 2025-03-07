Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 2546553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
