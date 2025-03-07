Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TRV Q1 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRV. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $256.20 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.



