Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nayax Q1 Earnings

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nayax in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Nayax alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Nayax Price Performance

NYAX opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.77 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Nayax has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 92,441 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.