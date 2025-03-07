Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 400,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 204,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.35 ($0.24).
Resolute Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.25. The firm has a market cap of £538.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.28.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.
