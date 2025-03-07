Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 400,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 204,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.35 ($0.24).

Resolute Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.25. The firm has a market cap of £538.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date, the company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for FY2023 is 350,000oz at an All-In Sustaining Cost of $1,480/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

