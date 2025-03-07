Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYTM. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 177,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $102,347.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,891.22. This represents a 33.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,787 shares of company stock worth $1,901,443 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.