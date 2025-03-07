Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Traeger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Traeger

Traeger Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

COOK opened at $2.17 on Friday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Traeger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.