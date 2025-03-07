Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $53.97. 4,352,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,532,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

Specifically, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $825,520.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,412 shares in the company, valued at $62,451,930.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,073.82. This represents a 61.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after purchasing an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

