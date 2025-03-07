Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.86 and last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 257617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.
Rogers Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.56.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rogers
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
