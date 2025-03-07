Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.86 and last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 257617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Rogers Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.