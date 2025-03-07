Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.61.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $192.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.71. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $413.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $21,510,229.95. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,478,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,129,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

