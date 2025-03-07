RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Up 24.1% – Should You Buy?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 146,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
RT Minerals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
About RT Minerals
RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
