Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SACH shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 433,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 124.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

