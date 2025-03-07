Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp raised shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

