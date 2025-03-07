Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Samsara also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

Samsara Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $41.86 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,912 shares of company stock worth $65,081,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samsara stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.05% of Samsara at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.