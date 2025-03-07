Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.50 and last traded at $102.86, with a volume of 1197230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.22.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,425,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

