SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,049,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $565.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

