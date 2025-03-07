SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $161,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,813,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.0 %

ZG stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -153.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

