Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

