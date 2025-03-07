Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.42 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

