Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 492.4% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.8% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

