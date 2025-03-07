Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.