Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INVA

Innoviva Stock Down 0.1 %

Innoviva stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,140,511.60. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.