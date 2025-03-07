Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 308.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DYN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,433.36. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,387 shares of company stock worth $142,789. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,146 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,503 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after buying an additional 440,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

