ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $863.32. The company had a trading volume of 284,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,022.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $341,896.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,026.60. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

