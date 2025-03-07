Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) President Sells $17,806.00 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) President Jeffery Tolnar sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $17,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 256,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,306.82. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $501.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

