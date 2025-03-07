Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $102.32 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

