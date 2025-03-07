Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Decreases By 12.4%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 8,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 811,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.