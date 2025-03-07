Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rises By 20.6%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

