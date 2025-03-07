Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Increases By 22.3%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 462,542 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 648,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

