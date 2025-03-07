Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 20.1%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. 11,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
