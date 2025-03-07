Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 20.1%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. 11,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

