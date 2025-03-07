Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 16.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -268.18%.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
