Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 16.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -268.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.