Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Rises By 25.2%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,290. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,616.71. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,905 shares of company stock valued at $574,061. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Catawba River Capital raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 193,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 268.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.94. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

