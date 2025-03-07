Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Rises By 25.6%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Intact Financial Company Profile

IFCZF opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $207.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

