Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Drops By 13.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 1,358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,850.5 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $24.16 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
