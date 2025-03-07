Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Drops By 13.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 1,358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,850.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $24.16 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

