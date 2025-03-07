Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declines By 11.6%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

